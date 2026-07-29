Bring light into the darkness

Our dear friend is facing something no one ever prepares for. He recently found out that his mother has been diagnosed with leukemia, and the situation is very serious.

she’s being sent to Nashville for three weeks for intensive chemotherapy starting immediately. during this incredibly difficult time, he wants nothing more to be by her side to support her.

The challenge is that he lives in Hawaii and the cost of a last-minute flights, transportation and loss of wages from Work adds up quickly. it typically takes him about a year to save up enough to come during the holiday times, so right now this is something they don’t have.

so we are asking for help with travel fees, transportation, and loss of wages

every donation, no matter the amount will help bring him home to his mom during one of the hardest moments of their life. if you were unable to donate sharing the fundraiser to others is also a lot of help as well.

thank you so much let’s help a son get home to his mom.



