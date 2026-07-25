Bring Kris Home: A Mother’s Fight for Justice and

For those who are scrolling — here’s the short version from a mother’s heart ♥️

My son Kris has been in pre‑trial detention in Mauritius for over a year, since March 1st, 2025, after being unknowingly used in a setup while traveling there to professionally film a wedding. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning, and even officers have told him they believe he was set up. A full forensic review of his phone found nothing tying him to the drugs.





Kris’s health has declined severely in detention — he is a cancer survivor who has gone without the medical care he desperately needs, and the conditions he’s living in are heartbreaking. Yet even in that place, he has tried to hold onto hope, helping other men, painting murals for churches and temples, and becoming a quiet source of strength for those around him.





It looks like his case is now moving to trial much sooner than expected, possibly by the end of July, and he urgently needs a trial attorney. We have 2 strong candidates ready, but they require payment upfront. Your support will help us secure legal representation and give Kris a real chance to come home to his children and family, who have been deeply affected by his absence.





I’ve been doing everything I can — sending what I can for his essentials, medical needs, and the Purple Reign letter‑writing campaign — but I can’t carry this alone anymore. If you can give, share, or simply pray for him, it means more to our family than I can ever express. No gift is too small. We are fighting with everything we have to bring my son Kris home 💜





Whole Story ⬇️





Many of you have been walking this journey with us from the very beginning, and others of you may be hearing Kris’s story for the first time. Wherever you are joining us from, thank you for taking a moment to understand what our family has been facing and why we are fighting so hard to bring my son home.





My name is Kelley, and I’m the mother of Kris — my son who has been in pre‑trial detention in Mauritius since March 1st, 2025, over a year ago. With everything that has unfolded, especially after what happened in court yesterday, I need to share our story clearly, honestly, and from a mother’s heart ♥️





Kris traveled to Mauritius in February 2025 for what should have been a simple job: filming a destination wedding. He had been hired by individuals who presented themselves as a professional photography team — people who appeared legitimate, organized, and prepared for a large event. These individuals also hired another photographer separately to assist with the job, and the two traveled together.





Just before they left for the airport, someone dressed in a photography‑gear uniform arrived to drop off the camera cases for the assignment. Everything happened quickly. Kris stepped inside to grab his own two personal bags, and when he came back out, the Uber driver was already loading the camera cases that had been sitting just inside the garage. Kris thought it was odd that the driver grabbed those cases without asking, but they were rushing to make their flight, and he didn’t have time to question it. In rush and chaos, he never had the chance to inspect the cases before they were taken to the airport.





When they landed in Mauritius, customs officers selected the other photographer’s bag for inspection, and cannabis was found inside. Kris immediately explained that he was there to film a wedding and tried to show officers his communications with the individuals coordinating the assignment, which had been exchanged through the Telegram app. But when he opened the app, every message was gone. Deleted. That was the moment he realized something was terribly wrong — and that he had been unknowingly used in connection with serious drug‑related activity.





Kris was taken into custody on March 1st, 2025 — over a year ago — and has remained in pre‑trial detention since then. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning.





In the early days of his detention, he was placed in an area where the conditions were so severe that he became dangerously ill within days. The space was overcrowded and infested with pests. He grew so sick — vomiting blood and too weak to walk — that other men, inmates had to carry him forward to seek medical attention. It was only then, after his attorney contacted the facility, that he was finally taken to the hospital and later moved to a different pre‑trial area.





Even in the new area, conditions remain extremely difficult. Wastewater sometimes floods the yard, open sewer gutters flow through the yard where prisoners eat and congregate. At night, the men are locked behind a gate and share a single bucket for human waste. Foreign nationals often receive smaller portions of food. Kris has encouraged others to speak up for basic needs, and because of his persistence, some have begun receiving more food. A meal consists of a small bowl of soup with very little meat, or they may get a single sardine with a half cup of soup. Not enough to survive on.





Before his recent court date, Kris went through his formal inquiry. The inquiry officer told him that after a full forensic review of his phone, they found nothing incriminating — no messages, no photos, no calls tying him to the cannabis. Then an officer from the Anti‑Drug Smuggling Unit (ADSU) told him, “It appears you were set up. I really hope you get to go home.” We do not take statements like that lightly. They give us hope that the truth of his situation is unfolding and being brought to light 🙏





Kris has always maintained his innocence, and our family knows he did not do this. Everything we have learned — including the inquiry findings and the words spoken to him by officers — supports what we have known from the beginning. We are a family of prayer, and we believe that with God on our side, Kris cannot fail. We are trusting God to bring truth to light, to open the right doors, and to carry him through this until he comes home 💜🙏💜





Kris is also a cancer survivor. He is supposed to receive regular tumor marker testing and CT scans. During his time in detention, he has received very little of the follow‑up care he needs. He continues to experience extremely concerning symptoms — abdominal pain, flank pain, episodes of vomiting blood, severe headaches, dizziness, brief episodes of blindness, and worsening dental issues. He has waited in line at the clinic for hours in the severe heat, holding out hope to see a doctor, only to be turned away. Eventually, he stopped trying.





Despite everything, Kris has tried to hold onto pieces of himself. While in detention, he was asked by the prison to paint murals in local churches and temples in Mauritius. He was escorted by guards to these locations, where he painted as part of community projects. Art has always been a part of who he is, and being trusted with this work gave him a small sense of purpose during an incredibly difficult time.





Kris is a father, a family man, and someone who has always stood up for what is right. His absence has deeply affected his children. His daughter has struggled so intensely with the emotional weight of her father being taken away that it has begun to affect her physically. She has been seen in emergency rooms and hospitalized, and she is currently receiving care for the emotional, mental, and physical toll this has taken on her. His son has also been deeply impacted — watching his father go through this, watching his sister suffer, and carrying the knowledge that his dad did nothing to deserve this situation. No child should have to carry that kind of burden.





At his hearing yesterday, Kris learned that his case now appears to be moving to trial much sooner than expected — possibly by the end of July — which leaves less than a month and a half to prepare his case. As of now, he does not have a trial attorney, but we have two strong candidates we are ready to move forward with. However, they require payment upfront.





Inside the facility, Kris has become a source of strength for others. Some men have been in pre‑trial detention for many years. Many had lost their sense of worth. Kris has encouraged them to stand up for basic dignity, and over time he has noticed a shift — even among some of the guards. A few now shake his hand and tell him they hope he gets to go home.





He has also been promoted to a position of trust, helping oversee the arts area. He helps other men paint and create. Even though he has struggled to find the desire to create himself, this role has begun to spark something in him again — a small reminder of who he is at his core.





Some of the men around him may be innocent and some may not be, but every human being deserves basic dignity. So many of the international Mandela Rules — the United Nations’ minimum standards for the treatment of people in custody — are not being met. And yet, in the middle of all of this, Kris has tried to be a voice of encouragement and hope.





WHAT YOUR SUPPORT WILL HELP WITH:

• Attorney fees for trial (immediately)

• Basic living expenses and temporary safe housing if he is released

• Transportation and documents such as a visa/residency permit

• A small contingency buffer for unexpected legal or living costs





WHY I’M ASKING FOR HELP:

I send Kris money every couple of months for essentials and mail him packages with books and sketchpads so he has something to hold onto. Each package is expensive to send. There are also ongoing expenses, embassy costs, funding of the The Purple Reign letter‑writing campaign for Kris’s cause, such as envelopes, paper, ink, printing, and postage.





I am doing everything I can, but I cannot carry this alone anymore.





If you are able to give, even a small amount, it will go directly toward Kris’s legal defense and basic support. No gift is too small 🙏 If you cannot give, please share his story. Please help me keep Kris’s name alive. Please help me bring my son home 💜🙏💜





#BringKrisHome

#PurpleReignForKris

#WrongfullyDetained