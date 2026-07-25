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Bring Joe Home!

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byRosalie Pimentel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rosalie Pimentel

Bring Joe Home!

On November 7, 2025 my husband Joe unexpectedly had a brain hemorrhage just outside of the restaurant we were having lunch at. He was rushed to the hospital where ICU doctors had determined he would most likely pass away the following morning. They told me to call all family members so we could prepare ourselves. I told them that I didn't believe this was the end for him and to please continue care.

Doctors began treating him in ICU for about 3 1/2 months and Joe began healing and recovering slowly from fevers and neurostorming episodes. With round the clock care, Joe continued improving and was eventually released to a Rehab facility where he eventually received a tracheostomy as he was already starting to breath on his own. As of now, he is only connected to a ventilator, and necessary feeding tubes and monitoring devices. The doctors have confirmed he is a healthy individual, and that the only thing they are waiting on is for him to wake up. They have recommended that he continue his recovery at home and at the present time I am receiving nurse training so that I am able to do that, alongside my sister-in-law. We are hoping that in the next month or so we can bring him home, and praying God would grant us a miracle of him waking up completely.

Due to this situation, most of my time is spent at the hospital caring for my husband. My finances have suffered as Joe is the primary bread winner and I am on a fixed income. Currently, I rely on donations from family and friends which I am very grateful for, but know the road ahead is not easy as I still have monthly bills to pay and will have ongoing medical bills in the future for Joe's ongoing recovery. I would greatly appreciate any support you feel in your heart to give to my cause!


Spanish Translation / Traducción en Español


El 7 de Noviembre de 2025, mi esposo Joe sufrió inesperadamente una hemorragia cerebral justo al salir del restaurante donde habíamos almorzado. Fue trasladado de urgencia al hospital, donde los médicos de la UCI determinaron que lo más probable era que falleciera a la mañana siguiente. Me pidieron que avisara a toda la familia para que pudiéramos prepararnos. Yo les dije que no creía que ese fuera su final y les rogué que continuaran con los cuidados.

Los médicos comenzaron a tratarlo en la UCI durante unos tres meses y medio; Joe empezó a sanar y a recuperarse lentamente de fiebres y episodios de tormenta autonómica (neurostorming). Gracias a una atención constante las 24 horas, Joe siguió mejorando y finalmente fue trasladado a un centro de rehabilitación, donde se le practicó una traqueotomía, ya que había comenzado a respirar por sí mismo. Actualmente, solo está conectado a un ventilador, a las sondas de alimentación necesarias y a equipos de monitoreo. Los médicos han confirmado que goza de buena salud física y que lo único que falta es que despierte. Han recomendado que continúe su recuperación en casa; por ello, mi cuñada y yo estamos recibiendo capacitación de enfermería para poder hacernos cargo de sus cuidados. Esperamos poder llevarlo a casa el próximo mes, aproximadamente, y rezamos para que Dios nos conceda el milagro de verlo despertar por completo.

Debido a esta situación, paso la mayor parte del tiempo en el hospital cuidando a mi esposo. Mi economía se ha visto afectada, ya que Joe era el principal sustento del hogar y yo dependo de unos ingresos fijos. Actualmente dependo de las donaciones de familiares y amigos —por las cuales estoy muy agradecida—, pero sé que el camino por recorrer no será fácil, pues debo seguir pagando facturas mensuales y afrontar gastos médicos continuos para la recuperación de Joe. ¡Agradecería enormemente cualquier apoyo que sientan en su corazón brindar a mi causa!

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