Bring Ja’Quavious Home

﻿During one of the hardest times our family has ever faced, we are coming together to stand beside my brother, Ja’Quavious Norman, and show him that he is loved, supported, and not alone. Our family’s greatest hope is to help Ja’Quavious come home and be reunited with the people who love and miss him deeply. This journey has been incredibly difficult, but we continue to stand together with faith, strength, and hope. Ja’Quavious means so much to so many people. Those who know him know his heart, his character, and the love he has for his family. We are asking our friends, family, and community to come together and support him during this challenging time. Every donation, share, and prayer makes a difference. Whether you’re able to give financially or simply spread the word, your support means more than we could ever express. Thank you to everyone who has shown love, reached out, prayed, and stood with our family. Your kindness and support have helped carry us through a time when we needed it most.





Together, we are standing strong and believing for Ja’Quavious to come home. ❤️🫶🏾