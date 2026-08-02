Bring James home

I'm in desperate need for legal help for my fiance James who is currently locked up facing charges that his attorney could easily get thrown out but wants is asking James to compromise his integrity in order for his attorney to do his job... The judge over James case is retiring soon and it seems every case that crosses his desk he's playing or maximum sentencing and appointing attorneys that are willing to let their clients go down so the judge gets to end on a bang of wins ultimately upping his retirement. James was giving a girl a ride when they got pulled over for not using a blinker. The passengers off kilter behavior made the officer suspicious and he asked to search the car. James said he would call the owner of the car for the officer to get permission when the officer said he was calling for a k-9 unit and proceeded to wait way longer then he should've going against state and breaking Rodriguez versus tx depicting acceptable time frame. Their were drugs found in the passengers bag which she had placed under her feet in the passenger floorboard. The officer proceeded to charge both of them with possession because as I was told they can do that. It was in the car. By law that would be the case if it was found loose and accessable. It wasn't in was in a small bag inside a make up bag inside her backpack. Now James attorney is trying to get him to compromise his integrity and give the attorney information that could lead to more people being arrested in exchange for less then 30 years. For giving a girl a ride. The girl has already pled guilty to the charge and got deferred probation and skipped town and had been on the run since may. I'm asking for help to get James an attorney and get these charges dropped so James can come home and we can get married before his mother passes away she's had 6 heart surgeries this last year and isn't suppose to make it to Christmas per Dr prognoses. His grandmother's health is failing and that's who raised his him since he was a baby