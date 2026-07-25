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Bring hope and healing to Senegal

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLisa Pevc

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lisa Pevc

Bring hope and healing to Senegal

Lighthouse Bringing Medicine and Hope to Senegal.

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m reaching out to share an opportunity to partner with Lighthouse Medical Missions as we prepare to serve communities in Senegal. Lighthouse Medical Missions is a group of dedicated doctors, nurses, and volunteers committed to bringing medical care, practical support, and the love of God to people in places where healthcare is often difficult to access.

Like a lighthouse shining through a storm, our mission is to bring hope, healing, and the love of Christ to people walking through some of their darkest moments. Through medical care, prayer, and compassionate presence, we hope to be a light to families where basic necessities like food, clean water, medicine, diapers, and formula are scarce. While we will help treat medical needs, our mission goes beyond healthcare alone. We want people to know they are seen, cared for, and not forgotten.

For us, these mission trips are about more than treating illness. It’s about sitting beside someone in their pain, holding a hand when someone feels alone, and bringing hope in difficult moments. It’s about showing the love of Christ through practical care and compassionate presence.

I know many people would love to go on a mission trip like this but simply cannot because of work, family, or other responsibilities. The good news is there are still meaningful ways to be part of this mission. You can send others to go.

Would you prayerfully consider supporting this mission financially?

The cost of this trip is approximately $5,500, which helps cover travel expenses, lodging, food, and critical medical and relief supplies for the communities we will serve. Every gift, no matter the amount, helps us bring care and hope to people who desperately need it right now.

I believe deeply in this mission because it is not only about healthcare — it is about reaching people in their darkest moments and reminding them that they are not alone. We want them to know that we see them, we care for them, and most importantly, that God sees and loves them too.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and consider partnering with us. Your generosity and prayers truly make a difference. Together, we can help turn devastation into healing and remind hurting communities that there is still hope.

With gratitude and hope,

Lisa Pevc

P.S. If you would like to support this mission, you can give online at the links below. I would also love your prayers for safe travel, strength for our medical team, and for the communities we will serve. I’ll be following up in the coming weeks as we prepare for the trip.

One more thing. If you have any concerns, you can go lighthousemedicalmissions.org

There you will see what we are doing in the world, a bunch of schnazy photos from all over the places we have been and continue to work. I am the team photographer as well…

Blessings,

Lisa

Venmo

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3127587895246848736&created=1781057217

Paypal

Zelle

lisapevc@gmail.com





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