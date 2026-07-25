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Bring Hockey to Families: Help us Build Slapshots

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$300 USD

Fundraiser created byVerity Rogers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Verity Rogers

Bring Hockey to Families: Help us Build Slapshots

I love hockey, and I’ve been lucky enough to pass that love down to my son. But anyone involved in youth hockey in Maryland knows we have a massive shortage of ice rinks. Teams take whatever ice times they can get, no matter how brutal the hours are for the kids. And when they finally get on the ice, shared practices mean players rarely get enough actual puck touches to truly develop their skills.


On top of that, the skyrocketing cost of club teams keeps thousands of kids from ever playing.


Watching my son at practice made me realize we need a better way. That’s why I’m building Slapshots.


Slapshots is an entertainment and training facility that gets players the reps they miss out on at regular practice—without needing a sheet of ice.

Our specialized lanes launch pucks directly to the player so they can practice catching, passing, and shooting.


  1. More Puck Touches: Players get more shots in a single session than they do in weeks of team practices.
  2. Affordable Access: We are making hockey accessible to families who love the sport but get priced out by expensive club teams.
  3. Built for Everyone: Slapshots is a fun, welcoming place for all skill levels to learn and love the game, from beginners to travel players.



Why We Need Your Help


We are tackling the ice crisis head-on, but we need our community to help us get across the finish line. Your support will go directly toward funding our automated shooting lanes, facility build-out, and working capital.


By backing this project, you are helping us make hockey accessible, affordable, and fun for the next generation of players. Let's give these kids the training space they deserve.


Join us and help make Slapshots a reality!

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