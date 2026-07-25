Bring Family Back home

A couple months ago, my husband got deported due to an accident that he was not at fault. Unfortunately, there was a racist, police officer, and said he had to go, even though another police officer showed up and said another thing to my husband that he wasn’t going to be going to jail and the racist police officer said well I’m not nice like you those were his words and they let the person that was at fault free and let go due to that. My husband got deported to Mexico and me. A mom of four kids had to sell and get rid of everything and follow my husband to Mexico because he was our only financial support that is so sad that we had to come down to this but the struggle over here is really hard. We just want to come home. We’re all our friends and family are in the United States and I hope with your guys help we can finally come back home.