Bring Every Child Back to Family

Millions of children around the world are growing up without the love, safety, and belonging of a family home. Hope and Homes for Children is working to change that by helping children leave orphanages and reunite with loving families or safe family-based care. Their mission is to eliminate institutional care for children and ensure every child grows up surrounded by love, dignity, and hope.





Your donation helps provide family reunification, emergency support, foster care solutions, social workers, and protection services that keep vulnerable children safe and together with the people who care for them most. The organization has already helped close orphanages, reunite thousands of children with families, and prevent countless separations before they happen.





Together, we can help replace orphanages with homes filled with love, stability, and opportunity. Every child deserves a family. Donate today and help bring children back where they belong.