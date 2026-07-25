Prayers for Dustin

My name is Michelle Fulmer. My husband, Dustin Hill, and I have been married for the last 12 years. We have 4 kids together. Our 14 yr old son, 13 yr old son, 10 yr old daughter and our almost 2 yr old son. Hes been an amazing husband and father. An amazing son in law and an amazing person all around. Friday night 6/26, he was in a motorcycle crash. Hes been in the hospital unconscious ever since. I've been a stay at home wife the last 10 years now. Im just trying to get a little money up to keep the kids and 1 going with the bills, groceries, etc until we know something about how Dustin is going to come out of this. I've been praying so hard. I know God has this in his hands. His crash left both arms broken, both legs broken, broken ribs, fractures to his spine and neck, his top and bottom jaw are broken, and he has a brain bleed also. When he pulls through this, its going to be a long and hard recovery. I know so many people are struggling right now and if you leave any donation at all, thank you so much. Every cent means the world to me right now. Please keep Dustin in your prayers. He is still in the hospital as of now (7-10) and still hasn't woken up yet. I hope you have a good day.