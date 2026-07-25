Bring Christian Home

Christian is not just another child in need.





He is a young Liberian boy who has already endured more pain, loss, and uncertainty than most people will ever know.





Christian suffers from a serious condition called post tuberculosis kyphosis. Abscess infections have eaten away at parts of his spinal column, stealing his height, creating the large deformity on his back, and placing his life in danger. As he continues to grow, his organs are becoming more crowded, and he is already beginning to experience symptoms that show just how urgent this situation has become.





Christian needs life saving surgery.





But before that can happen, his stepmother Sharon must be able to legally sign medical paperwork on his behalf.





That means Christian must legally be adopted.





Christian is a Liberian citizen, so the adoption must take place in Liberia. Sharon and Christian are currently living in Ghana, Africa, and now they must travel to Liberia and remain there for what could be three months or longer while the Ministry of Liberia completes the required in home gender case study and finalizes the adoption.





These studies are done to protect children and ensure that no child trafficking is taking place. We fully understand the process, but the cost and burden of it are far beyond what Sharon can carry alone.





Sharon is an American from Texas. She met Christian's father, Joseph, years ago during ministry work in Ghana. They dated, married, and Sharon became part of Christian's life when he was still a toddler. He is now twelve. She returned to the United States to work and save money, hoping to bring Joseph and Christian to America and get Christian the medical help he needed.





Years ago, Sharon even started a GoFundMe specifically for Christian's surgery, but the funds never came together.





Then tragedy struck.





Joseph developed melanoma on his ear. For a long time, doctors thought it was an ear infection. By the time they discovered what it really was, he was only given weeks to months to live. Joseph passed away in August of 2024, leaving Christian orphaned, as his birth mother wants nothing to do with him.





Sharon fought through enormous visa issues to get back to Ghana and made it there shortly before Joseph passed away.





And she stayed.





She went from living in the United States to living in a third world country because she refused to abandon her stepson. Sharon lives on very little from Social Security, yet she has laid her life down for Christian in a way that humbles me deeply.





I know Sharon from prior years in ministry. This is not some random person I met on the internet. I know her heart, story, and the sacrifice she has made.





Now she needs help.





Funds raised will help cover travel from Ghana to Liberia, their extended stay while the adoption process is completed, food, transportation, legal and adoption expenses, any medical needs that arise, basic living costs, and the ongoing care Christian needs while they fight to get him to surgery.





Christian's life is hanging in the balance, and Sharon cannot do this alone.





Please help answer the cry this woman has placed before God.





Give what you can, pray, and share this campaign. Put it in front of anyone who may be moved to help.





Every gift matters and every share matters.





Together, we can help move Christian one step closer to adoption, surgery, and the future his father prayed for him to have.





Thank you for praying, giving, and helping us fight for Christian's life.





With love and gratitude,





Joell Kepka



