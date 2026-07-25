Bring Baby Joshua Paul Home by retaining lawyer





We are a loving married couple of 19 years (together 25) who have just endured every parent’s worst nightmare — twice.

Our son Joshua Paul is our miracle. After being told for decades that we could never have children, my wife discovered she was pregnant just two days before her 40th birthday. Joshua arrived healthy at 8 lbs 10 oz, just five days before my 42nd birthday. One year earlier, on November 3, 2024, a pastor prophesied we would be holding our baby within a year. We stood firm on that word, and God fulfilled it.

Joshua is our world — healthy, flourishing, and the answer to decades of prayer.

Yet just over a week and a half ago, Child Protective Services performed an emergency removal of our 9-month-old son. After appearing before a referee, we got him back the very next day. Then, only five days later, CPS took him again. We believe this second removal happened because their first attempt failed. Every home visit prior had been stellar. Our assigned CPS worker was reasonable, but his supervisor appears to have a personal issue with my wife’s 20-year history as an established, legitimate pain management patient — despite doctors assuring us it was not an issue.

Since the moment my wife was honest with medical staff, it feels like the system has treated us as “deadbeat parents” before we even had a chance to prove otherwise. We are not. Joshua is thriving with us. We have done everything asked of us, and the harassment has been overwhelming.

Right now our son has been away from home for a week that feels like a year. The emotional toll on our family is indescribable. We need a strong, paid family attorney immediately to fight for Joshua’s prompt return and to stop this overreach.

Every donation — no matter the size — goes directly toward legal fees so we can bring our miracle baby home where he belongs. Legal battles like this move fast, and we must act quickly with professional representation.

Your support means more than you know.

• It means a mother and father getting their son back.

• It means standing against what we believe is unjust harassment.

• It means helping a prophesied miracle child stay with the parents who prayed for him for decades.

Please pray for Joshua Paul, share this campaign, and give whatever you can. Even $5 or $10 adds up fast when many people care. Updates will be posted regularly as we fight to bring our boy home.

From the bottom of our hearts — thank you.

Joshua’s Mom & Dad

Goal: $8,000–$12,000 (for initial retainer + immediate legal work; any excess will go toward continued representation or future needs)#BringJoshuaHome #MiracleBaby







