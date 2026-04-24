GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Bring Andrew Home

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNathaniel Waddell

Bring Andrew Home

Hi, my name is Nathaniel Waddell, most people call me Nate. I started this because my child's mother and her family used legal loopholes to basically kidnap my son from me, and I need to raise funds for legal help. His name is Andrew and he is now 3 and a half years old. During her pregnancy I did everything that an expecting father was supposed to do, I worked 6 days a week, went to doctors appointments, bought my son everything that he would need and worked my hardest to put her mind at ease. I noticed from the beginning that her adopted parent's, especially her adopted mother had an unhealthy amount of control over her and was extremely controlling, so controlling in fact that for the first several months she was pregnant her mother tried breaking her down to get an abortion. My child's mother told me that because of my support and how excited me and my family were about Andrew being born that was the only reason why she wasn't caving in to her mother's request. On the day my son was born I wasnt notified as my child's mother had went back home halfway through her pregnancy at the request of her mother, they used this opportunity as a chance to leave me off the birth certificate and soon after her mother forced her to give up custody rights of Andrew and adopt him. I went over to their house several times peacefully to see my son and they denied me, and would call the police on me. I tried calling the police many times in fact and they told me there was nothing they could do. Her father would usually greet me at the door with a nightstick trying to intimidate me and once remarked "how bout you put your resources up against mine and lets see who wins". I learned that they had many friends with in the Rocklin police department as they would call me and request that I come meet with them privately to "talk". I have only seen him once about 2 weeks after he was born and only have 1 picture with him. She lied to me about why nobody told me she was going into labor and manipulated me on behalf of her mother to convince me everything was fine while they assumed custody of my son. I fell into a deep depression after this, after losing my son and the woman I loved and eventually became homeless for some time. I have currently raised myself from this depression and I am ready to fight, my family doesn't have much money on account of many personal tragedies in the last several years that have happened. I just want at least visitation rights with my son. This has been a living nightmare that I didn't see coming, first this woman tried to force an abortion on my child and when she couldn't control that she opted to essentially legally kidnap him from me. I want to be apart of my son's life and hopefully get him away from these people, I don't want him to wind up ruined psychologically like his mother and have no control over his life.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve