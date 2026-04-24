Bring Andrew Home

Hi, my name is Nathaniel Waddell, most people call me Nate. I started this because my child's mother and her family used legal loopholes to basically kidnap my son from me, and I need to raise funds for legal help. His name is Andrew and he is now 3 and a half years old. During her pregnancy I did everything that an expecting father was supposed to do, I worked 6 days a week, went to doctors appointments, bought my son everything that he would need and worked my hardest to put her mind at ease. I noticed from the beginning that her adopted parent's, especially her adopted mother had an unhealthy amount of control over her and was extremely controlling, so controlling in fact that for the first several months she was pregnant her mother tried breaking her down to get an abortion. My child's mother told me that because of my support and how excited me and my family were about Andrew being born that was the only reason why she wasn't caving in to her mother's request. On the day my son was born I wasnt notified as my child's mother had went back home halfway through her pregnancy at the request of her mother, they used this opportunity as a chance to leave me off the birth certificate and soon after her mother forced her to give up custody rights of Andrew and adopt him. I went over to their house several times peacefully to see my son and they denied me, and would call the police on me. I tried calling the police many times in fact and they told me there was nothing they could do. Her father would usually greet me at the door with a nightstick trying to intimidate me and once remarked "how bout you put your resources up against mine and lets see who wins". I learned that they had many friends with in the Rocklin police department as they would call me and request that I come meet with them privately to "talk". I have only seen him once about 2 weeks after he was born and only have 1 picture with him. She lied to me about why nobody told me she was going into labor and manipulated me on behalf of her mother to convince me everything was fine while they assumed custody of my son. I fell into a deep depression after this, after losing my son and the woman I loved and eventually became homeless for some time. I have currently raised myself from this depression and I am ready to fight, my family doesn't have much money on account of many personal tragedies in the last several years that have happened. I just want at least visitation rights with my son. This has been a living nightmare that I didn't see coming, first this woman tried to force an abortion on my child and when she couldn't control that she opted to essentially legally kidnap him from me. I want to be apart of my son's life and hopefully get him away from these people, I don't want him to wind up ruined psychologically like his mother and have no control over his life.