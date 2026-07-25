Help Me Defend My Family Against Letitia James

Days before Christmas 2025, I am writing this with a heavy heart. But I have to do it—for my family.

Lydia and I have three daughters: 13 (brunette); 10, (redhead); 15, (blonde). I have to do whatever I can to provide for them.

We are now threatened with personal bankruptcy. New York State Attorney General Letitia James has extended her multi-year lawfare against the VDARE Foundation, host of my immigration patriot website VDARE.com, to include Lydia and myself as individuals.

This is the final, extraordinarily vindictive stage of her campaign to suppress our free speech on the immigration issue and to destroy us personally.

Already Lydia and I have had to pay a substantial retainer to a personal lawyer—completely separate from the monies the VDARE Foundation is already paying to its lawyers in its fight to shield our writers’ and donors’ identities..

And this is just the beginning.

Needless to say, no middle class family can afford to stand up to the costs of this kind of lawfare.

We have no choice but to ask for your help.

But Lydia and I now have no income apart from my savings and pensions (one advantage of being 78, I guess); and from the heroic readers who donate to my free Substack (peterbrimelow.com – I’ll be posting a more detailed discussion of our case soon).

So I have to ask my readers, extending back over more than fifty years since I started in Canadian journalism, to stand with us now-- to help my family and myself personally.

We don’t know how long this nightmare will continue.

But every dollar you donate is going to make an immediate difference to Lydia, myself, and our daughters.

And it strikes a blow against the scandalous, increasingly politicized, two-tier justice system.

With profound gratitude for your loyalty and support,

Peter Brimelow.