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Help Support Brigid's Recovery ❤️‍🩹

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$3,905 USD

Fundraiser created byColleen Wilder

Fundraiser funds will be received by Colleen Wilder

Help Support Brigid's Recovery ❤️‍🩹

Help Support Brigid’s Recovery ❤️

This is Colleen Wilder Brigid's Mom.

If you know me, you know I am usually the first person to say, “We’ll figure it out,” and I’m typically against asking others for financial help. But after experiencing this firsthand, I finally understand why families create fundraisers like this.

On Saturday morning, our world changed in an instant.

Our beautiful Brigid Fletcher Warren was found by her boyfriend, Steven, after returning home from the Darius Rucker concert the night before. No one knows exactly what happened, but at some point we believe she fell down the basement steps.

Brigid suffered devastating injuries, including:

● A massive traumatic brain bleed

● Three dislocated fingers

● A severe middle finger injury with an exposed tendon that required stitches and three splints

● Two broken ribs

● A fractured cheekbone

● A black eye

She was initially taken to Mercy West before being airlifted to UC Medical Center’s Neuro ICU, where she underwent emergency brain surgery called a decompressive craniectomy. During this life-saving procedure, neurosurgeons temporarily removed a portion of her skull to give her swollen brain room to expand and relieve the dangerous pressure. The surgery was successful, and her bone flap is being safely preserved until the swelling has gone down enough for it to be replaced.

As many of you know, this tragedy comes after Brigid has already been fighting some difficult health battles. She has been navigating Type 1 diabetes, significant weight loss, and has recently been receiving care through the Cleveland Clinic while searching for answers and working toward better health. She has been through so much already, and this unimaginable accident has only added another overwhelming challenge to an already difficult journey.

The road ahead will be long.

Brigid will likely spend months away from work while she focuses entirely on healing. She may need extensive rehabilitation to regain motor skills, speech, and other abilities. We won’t know the full extent of her recovery until she gets further along, but every day she continues to amaze us.

She is now breathing on her own after being removed from the ventilator, she’s talking more every day, and each small milestone feels like an incredible victory. Brigid is one of the strongest people we know, and we have no doubt she will fight every single day to recover.

As if navigating a life-changing medical emergency wasn’t overwhelming enough, the financial reality can make it even harder. Medical bills begin arriving quickly, while income often stops just as fast. Many people assume insurance and disability benefits simply “take care of everything,” but unfortunately that isn’t always the case.

Insurance policies often have strict definitions, extensive documentation requirements, and lengthy review processes. Disability claims can take time to process and may require families to repeatedly provide additional medical records, paperwork, and evidence while loved ones are simply trying to heal. Regardless of the reason, those delays can create tremendous financial stress during an already unimaginable time.

We won’t give up. Brigid deserves every opportunity to focus on healing—not worrying about medical bills or lost income.

If you are able to help in any way, whether it’s through a donation, sharing this fundraiser, or simply continuing to pray for Brigid, our family would be forever grateful. Every dollar, every prayer, every message, and every act of kindness truly makes a difference.

Thank you to everyone who has already reached out with prayers, meals, love, encouragement, and support. Your kindness has carried us through some of our darkest days.

Brigid has a long road ahead, but she is not walking it alone. Her family, friends, and an entire community are standing beside her every step of the way.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us give Brigid one less thing to worry about while she fights to recover. ❤️

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