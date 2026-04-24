Medical and living expenses for Brigid

Hey everybody. I’m a 47-year-old female who has become disabled because of a congenital birth defect of my femur. Prior to my disability, I worked in the film industry as a rigging electrician in which my male coworkers would frequently insinuate that I was also a man. Repeatedly defending myself was a joke to most people that I told, and I was repeatedly dismissed. So on top of my painfully slow recovery, I am also morally injured. I am trying to raise enough money to care for myself and keep my house pay for the healthcare that I am soon to lose as my employer healthcare will be ending this October. I’ve had two surgeries to correct my femur and I have ongoing therapy to help with my hurt heart. Since I’ve become ill, I’ve exhausted my savings I live in fear everything I worked so hard for will be lost. Needless to say this is all been super hard for me. I feel very alone and like the people who were supposed to protect me just laughed me off like I was a joke. I am in medical debt, unable to pay for physical therapy generally, just a great fear that my life will fall apart. I am in the current status of repealing my disability denial. I am unable to work. I feel lost.