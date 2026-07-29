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Help Brighter Days Dance Find Our New Home

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$6,800 USD

Fundraiser created byJenni Blaser

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brighter Days

Help Brighter Days Dance Find Our New Home

On any given day at Brighter Days Dance, you’ll find something special happening.

You might see a young dancer quietly bow his or her head in prayer before class begins…

A group of students laughing together as they learn a new routine…

Or a child who once struggled with confidence now standing a little taller, boldly expressing herself through movement.

This is more than a dance studio.

It’s a place where faith is lived out, where hearts are shaped, and where children are reminded that their gifts were given by God for a purpose.

And now, this special place is at a turning point.

Our current lease ends on August 31, and we must find a new home. We have been incredibly blessed with our current rent of just over $6,000 per month—well below most spaces in our area. As we search for a new studio, we are finding that many available options are significantly higher, and some of those are in need of renovations to get it to functional dance space—for example, the cost of Studio E’s renovations alone were over $11,000.

While this is a challenge, we are trusting that God is already making a way.

Why This Matters

At Brighter Days Dance, students don’t just learn technique—they grow in who they are:


This ministry has become a safe, joyful, and uplifting Community for so many families.  It’s a place where scripture is spoken, prayers are lifted, and lives are being impacted in ways that go far beyond the dance floor.

Our Mission

Brighter Days Dance is dedicated to nurturing spiritual growth by using Bible scripture and prayer in our classes.  We use God-honoring dance movements and Christian music in all that we do.

Our Vision

As the Lord continues to grow this ministry, we look forward to offering classes that appropriately challenge each student within a fun and safe environment.  We are committed to leading students toward the Lord by sharing His truth and the Gospel, encouraging them to learn scripture, read the Bible, and to use their bodies to glorify God.

How You Can Help

We are raising funds to help secure a new studio space and cover increased rent, moving expenses, and setup costs.  Your support will help ensure that this ministry can continue to be a place where children grow not only as dancers—but as followers of Christ.

If you feel led to give, we are so grateful.  If you’re not able to give, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser are just as meaningful.

Together, we can help keep this light shining for the students and families who call Brighter Days Dance home.

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