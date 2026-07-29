Our family is asking for your help as we take one of the biggest steps of our lives—moving from California to South Carolina in search of a better future for our children.

This decision wasn't made overnight. We've spent countless nights talking, praying, and weighing our options. We love the memories we've made, but we no longer feel that California is the right place for our family to build the life we dream of.

The rising cost of living has made it harder each year just to get by. Even working full-time, it's become increasingly difficult to save money or get ahead. We want more than just surviving—we want the opportunity to give our children a safe, stable home where they can grow, play, and enjoy their childhood.

We're looking for a community where life moves a little slower, where our kids have room to be kids, where we can afford a home, and where we can spend more time together as a family instead of constantly worrying about making ends meet.

Starting over is exciting, but it's also expensive. Between moving costs, transportation, deposits, and getting settled into a new home, the expenses add up quickly. That's why we're humbly asking for your support.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to giving our children the fresh start they deserve. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing our story with others would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in our family and helping us build a brighter future. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.