Dear Friends and Family,

Our family will be serving this June with KIDS International Ministries (KidsIM) in the Philippines on an 18‑day mission trip! While in the Philippines, we will work in a variety of ministry settings, support local ministers and missionaries, and assist with community needs such as meal distribution, youth ministry, sports ministry, and support for families and pregnant mothers. We post regular updates while we are serving to provide specific details and prayer points so you can pray with us in real time about whatever specific ministry area we are working in each day. Please join us however you feel led; we’d be honored if you’d partner with us through prayer, following our journey, or financial support.

Visit the "Join Our Family Mission to the Philippines - Prayer & Support Request" update for more details.



