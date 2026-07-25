Bridging the GAP Charity Day

An annual event that brings together community leaders, churches, businesses, nonprofits, healthcare providers, volunteers, and service organizations to provide essential support and resources to individuals and families throughout South Mississippi. Event services include a Resource Village, Community Giveback, Self-Care Station (haircuts, curls, nail services, and showers), Fitness Workout Session, meals, hygiene items, clothing assistance, family activities, and community resource connections.





Contributions will assist with event operations, meals, hygiene supplies, transportation, distribution, resource materials, and outreach efforts that directly benefit those we serve.







