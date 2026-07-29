Help Fund This Ministry

I clinically died multiple times and went to Hell. What I saw and experienced is heavy and detailed, but true. Hell is real and it is not a place you want to go. Jesus is the only way. Thank God Jesus brought me back to tell my testimony!

My God given mission in ministry is to share my testimony and proclaim God’s truth to the world. The Lord has called me to share my story anywhere that will listen. I am compelled to lay hands on the sick, pray for those bound by chains of oppression to be free, and provide Bibles to those yearning for the truth in Gods word. This ministry also actively feeds and clothes the hungry and needy. We are called to spread the Gospel message of love, hope and salvation globally, for His glory. Your support helps us accomplish all of these things on a daily basis. Thank you for your generosity. It truly makes this mission a reality.

Give and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you. – Luke 6:38





With Love,

Bridgette



