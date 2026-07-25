Pastor Ryan & Family Battling Cancer/Encephalitis

For nearly two decades, Pastor Ryan Bridgeo and his wife, Holly, have faithfully served the Lord and their community through their leadership at Plumtree Church. Countless lives have been touched by their ministry - from sharing the gospel to leading outreach efforts that brought hope and relief to many families after the devastating hurricane two years ago.

Now, this family who has poured out so much for others is facing a difficult season of their own. Pastor Ryan has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is preparing to undergo surgery to remove a kidney. His recovery has required extended hospital stays and Holly has had to step away from her job to care for him full-time.

Throughout the years, the Bridgeo family has been a shining example of faith, generosity, and service - both locally and abroad on the mission field. Today, they need our prayers and support.

Please consider giving a generous gift to bless Pastor Ryan, Holly and their four children as they walk through this time of trial. Your kindness will carry them through and remind them that the Body of Christ stands with them.