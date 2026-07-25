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Bridge the Gap: Rebuild Lives, Restore Hope

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byCarmen Jones

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carmen Jones

Bridge the Gap: Rebuild Lives, Restore Hope

🌟 **The Unseen Struggle, United by Hope** 🌟 I'll never forget that fateful morning when I first heard the news. The gentle hum of many small mountain communities had been replaced with a chorus of heartbreak and disbelief. Homes swept away like paper boats in a raging torrent—it was devastating to see such beauty marred so terribly by disaster. And yet, there was something beautiful too: the resilience and determination shining through every face I met during those chaotic days and months. We’re talking about real people here – hardworking families and elderly, who now find themselves displaced from their homes after floods ravaged Western North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Imagine waking up one day to discover your entire world has vanished, not just once but multiple times over for many in our community! Homes destroyed, livelihoods shattered—it’s an unfathomable situation that leaves you feeling powerless... But I believe we can change this narrative together. The cost of rebuilding even a small part of these families' lives is staggering – upwards from $50,000 to millions for each renewed path to those homes! Yet the insurance and government aid they received barely scraped the surface of what’s needed. Access roads, bridges & culverts leading in and out of their properties have been compromised too; repairing them means bridging more than just puddles and gaps but also rivers and now widened creeks, a gaping hole between recovery and despair. That's why I started "Bridge the Gap," not to raise millions or billions, mind you—just enough to make sure we can provide bridges back into these homes. Whether through one-time donations or monthly support, every dollar counts towards restoring dignity and hope for families desperate to reclaim their lives after such tragic losses. I’m reaching out today because I believe in the power of community – your generosity could mean everything to someone trying to rebuild theirs! Remember that family down the road who lost everything but still wears a smile? Let's help them turn that hope into action, brick by brick or beam by precious beam! Will you join me and Bridge the Gap alongside these families struggling through one of life’s most devastating trials? Your support could make all the difference in turning their shattered dreams back into reality. Thank you for being a part of this journey towards healing. 💙🏠 #BridgeTheGap #ResilientSpiritStrongerTogether

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