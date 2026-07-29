Bridge the Gap for My Healing Journey

I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult periods of my life to ask for help and support. Over the past year, everything changed after I suffered a serious shoulder injury. Since then, I’ve undergone surgery and continued treatment, but I am still dealing with constant pain, limited range of motion, and ongoing medical evaluations. Despite doing everything I can to recover, I have not been able to return to work since August of last year. To make matters even more challenging, I lost my job shortly after my surgery, leaving me without steady income during a time when my medical needs are at their highest. Workers’ compensation has not been consistent, and I’ve been navigating a complicated process while trying to focus on healing. At home, my responsibilities haven’t stopped. Providing for my family and keeping stability during this time has been incredibly stressful, especially without reliable income. I am raising money to help cover basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation, as well as ongoing medical costs related to my injury and recovery. This support will help bridge the gap while I continue treatment and work toward getting back on my feet and back to work. If you are able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean more than I can put into words. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this with others would also be a huge help. I am determined to push through this and provide for my family again, but right now, I need a little help to get there. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.