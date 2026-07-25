Brian’s Lung Journey

In 2022, Brian received the gift of a second chance at life through a double lung transplant. Since then, his journey has been filled with both hope and challenges. Recently, Brian has been in and out of the hospital frequently due to ongoing health complications, making it difficult for him to regain stability and focus solely on his recovery.





Because of his repeated hospital stays and medical needs, Brian is currently unable to work. The financial burden has become overwhelming, and everyday necessities are becoming increasingly difficult to manage.





We are asking for support to help cover Brian’s medical expenses, car insurance, groceries, and other essential living costs while he navigates this difficult season. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help relieve some of the stress and allow Brian to concentrate on what matters most—his health and healing.





If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing Brian’s story and keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness, generosity, and support mean more than words can express.





Thank you for helping Brian during this challenging time and for being part of his journey toward healing.





God’s got his back!