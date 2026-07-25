Hope and Healing for Brianna

Our family is asking for support for Brianna as she faces recovery after suffering a sudden and catastrophic brain bleed caused by an aneurysm. This medical emergency has been unexpected and life-changing, as she had to have emergency brain surgery to save her life. As you can imagine with that type of brain trauma, she is currently unable to work while doctors determine the extent of her recovery and what the coming weeks and months will look like.

She is a miracle and we are so grateful she is going to be ok, but at this time, we do not know how long Brianna will be out of work or when she may qualify for disability benefits, so we are hoping to raise funds to help cover immediate living expenses, medical-related costs, and everyday necessities during this difficult period so that she can focus on healing.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden and allow Brianna to focus on healing and recovery. If you are unable to give, prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page are deeply appreciated.

Thank you and may God bless you for your kindness, support, and prayers for Brianna and her family during this challenging time.