Support for Brian & Annette

This fund is set up to support Brian Winkelman and his wife Annette for medical bills and the inability to work for the upcoming weeks. Brian runs a permaculture business in our suburban Chicago community. He is a local leader in this domain. All who know him agree that he is an exceptional man in his mission-driven work, his strong faith, intelligence, and deep love for his family and friends. On April 10 Brian suffered a devastating accident while cutting down a tree branch. His fall off a ladder resulted in a broken neck and a lengthy surgery at Loyola. He is expected to go through an extended recovery period due to the nature of the spinal cord injury he sustained.



Brian’s wife Annette is also self employed. She has the same strong values of her husband for her work, faith and family and community connections. Her ongoing work as a chef, health coach and a healthy eating expert inspires, educates and assists people to live healthier lives.



These two individuals are beloved for their big and generous hearts, values, leadership qualities, and their dedication to improving lives, communities and the environment. They now face large medical bills and extended time off work. Please join us in showing our appreciation and love for this couple by giving what you can to lessen the financial burden, and allow them to focus on Brian’s healing that is required now. These crises do indeed remind us how much we love and value our family and friends. We are all so very grateful for Brian & Annette and all the joy they bring to us. Let’s lend a hand to them now.



Thank you,

Brian & Annette’s family and friends

