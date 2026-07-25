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Brewing Hope: Help Launch Grit & Grace Coffee Co.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Merrill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Grit & Grace Coffee Co.

Brewing Hope: Help Launch Grit & Grace Coffee Co.

Help Launch Grit & Grace Coffee Co.


What if a cup of coffee could do more than wake you up?


Our dream is to create a place where great coffee, genuine hospitality, and meaningful conversations come together. We are building Grit & Grace Coffee Co., a veteran-owned, faith-centered mobile coffee trailer that will serve Northeast Wisconsin at community events, farmers markets, businesses, churches, and private gatherings.


We're restoring a vintage trailer into a fully licensed mobile coffee shop that will serve local events, farmers markets, schools, businesses, churches, and community gatherings. It's a big dream that has required countless hours of planning, learning, saving, and hard work. We've invested our own money, written business plans, designed our menu and branding, and taken each step we can on our own.


For us, this is about much more than coffee. It's about creating a welcoming space where people feel seen, encouraged, and connected...even prayed over! We have a prayer jar and one of us or our team will be available for prayer every shift.


We've invested our own savings, countless hours of planning, and a lot of hard work into making this dream a reality. Now we're asking for your help to take the final steps.


Your gift will help purchase commercial coffee equipment, building materials, licensing, permits, and the supplies needed to launch our trailer. While this campaign won't fund the entire project, every donation brings us closer to opening day.


When you support Grit & Grace Coffee Co., you're helping build more than a small business. You're helping create a place where community grows, friendships begin, and kindness is served alongside every cup.

If you're unable to give financially, we completely understand. Sharing this campaign, praying for our journey, or connecting us with local events or businesses where we can serve would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in our dream and becoming part of our story. We can't wait to serve you a great cup of coffee and thank you in person.

With gratitude,

Jim & Mandy Merrill

Founders, Grit & Grace Coffee Co.

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