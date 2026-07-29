Brewer Family Housing Emergency

At the beginning of June during the bring on the storms we lost our family home. I am college student and my husband is on disability. We are currently staying in a camper that is falling apart around us. We have no ac, no food, we lost our mower, the garage and even the use of our personal well. We can't take showers, cook a full meal, or even cool off from the heat. We have no ac or running water. Just in awful situation that keeps getting worse.