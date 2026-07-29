Brendens Missions Trip to Atlanta GA

Hey there, friends and family! I am so excited to announce I will be going back to Atlanta, GA this summer with my youth group and City Takers!

We will be doing street ministry, food pantry work, and ministering in nursing homes!

It costs around $600 for me to go on this trip!. That includes travel, food, and other essentials during our stay. Your contribution could help cover at least a portion of that cost!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—your support means the world to me!

-Brenden

Janelle Booth

Parent