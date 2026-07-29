Brenda hayes, the mom with a heart of gold

Meet Brenda Hayes a homeless mom who's running from an abuser





I was shopping at walmart and I was short $5, I was going to have to put something back.





Brenda was behind me in line and gave me the money, so I paid for my things and thanked her.





As im outside loading my groceries I see Brenda and her two children walking out.





So I followed them on foot to a park where it seems they have been living.





I walk up to them as they sit at the park bench and asked her why she gave me her money when she clearly needed it.





She told me she believes in doing the right thing, so I surprised her with $200.





She cried for a minute as she hugged me, then proceeded to smile at her kids.





she says she was getting a hotel room with the money, but I stepped in and got her and the kids a room for the night, so she can use the money for food, laundry and whatever else she needed.





I want to help her get transportation, housing, clothing and other essentials, i can't bare to see this angel in human form live like this.