Bremerton Teen Reach Camps 2026

Why Teen Reach?

The need to help teens from hard places has never been more apparent. Many teenagers have encountered more trauma than most of us will experience in a lifetime. Teen Reach Adventure Camps (T.R.A.C.) is designed to give these kids hope through a safe, fun, and supportive summer camp experience. We want to help teenagers develop self-worth, build trust, and know they are loved. Teen Reach Adventure Camp (T.R.A.C.) is an extension of Royal Family Kids Camp (now known as For the Children). Teen Reach has been serving teens from hard places for over 23 years.

We offer separate boys' and girls’ camps in the summer and provide one counselor for every two campers. This low ratio helps counselors develop meaningful relationships with campers that can have a profound impact on their lives. Because of our generous supporters, we can offer this camp free of charge to teens from hard places in Kitsap County, as well as neighboring counties.

At camp, teenagers can participate in fun activities such as archery, kayaking, swimming, rope-swinging, campfires, singing, crafts, and games. They can also spend time on a challenge course with their counselor and other campers, which helps teach them teamwork and trust.

Here's an awesome story about the impact of Teen Reach: Chantell's Story

For more information about Teen Reach, please visit our Bremerton Teen Reach website or the national Teen Reach website.

T.R.A.C.life Mentorship

Teenagers who attend camp become eligible to participate in our T.R.A.C.life mentoring program. T.R.A.C.life is designed to help campers strengthen their relationships with their counselor from camp. We want to help teenagers develop trust and the life skills they need as they prepare for adulthood.

Along with mentoring, we also have quarterly “Camper Reunions” where previous campers and camp staff come together for food, fun, and fellowship. At Teen Reach, our desire is for there to be a consistent presence of people involved in these young men's and women's lives to provide them HOPE and encouragement for the future.

All teens who attend camp are eligible to participate in the mentoring program; however, this mentorship is available provided we have sufficient mentors to match the teens. If we cannot match a teen, they are still eligible to attend all Teen Reach "Camper Reunions."

Bremerton Teen Reach is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization through Peninsula Bible Fellowship

Thank you for spending some of your time to learn more about the Bremerton Teen Reach camps for at-risk youth.

100% of donations go to serve at-risk teen youth as we are an all-volunteer staff.

NOTE: Donations are through Peninsula Bible Fellowship and directed towards a T.R.A.C.-specific account.

We are very grateful for any support you can give. As directors of these camps, we have been involved for over 18 years and see how much of a positive impact these camps can have on these at-risk teens during some of the most difficult and formative years they will go through.

You can make a difference in a teen's life and help to provide them HOPE for the future.