Bree’s Legal Journey Against Homelessness

My name is Bree. I am currently homeless as a direct result of the Department of Labor and law enforcement’s interference in my employment. They have also caused two unlawful evictions. And they are using their internal tracking against me all day long. I am currently pursuing legal action to hold them accountable and seek compensation for what I’ve lost. Legal action is by no means cheap. I am asking for help covering attorney retainer, court costs and legal fees. I really miss my life of freedom and I want it back. Those who’ve oppressed me have exhibited inhumane and devious characteristics. I really need to see this through. I believe very strongly that what has happened to me was wrong. This should not happen to anyone else.

I am committed to pursuing justice but I cannot do it without support. Any amount helps, and sharing my story is just as valuable if you are not able to give. Thank you for standing with me.



