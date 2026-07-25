Breath by Breath (Poetry Book of Lament)

In February of 2025, my wife and I suddenly lost our daughter Lydia to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). She was eight months of age.

In March of 2025, God put it on my heart to write poems of lament while traversing this new journey of grief. At the time, I believed it was just for me and Him. Intitally, I believed it was just a journaling exercise but over time I continued to sense a leading from God to write. This poetry book of lament not only catalogs my first year of grief but also how my faith in Him has grown and changed because of grief. Finally, I completed the book and it is called Breath by Breath: poems of Lament.





Now that I am ready to publish, I am raising money for support to help me to do so. Dear family, friends and friends I've yet to meet or come in contact with; consider donating to this fundraiser because it will make a difference. You will not only be supporting me by impacting my grief journey but also whoever else God wants these poems to impact for His glory.





Thank you for considering donating and or sharing my fundraiser. By donating, praying and or sharing this with others, you are helping me get one step closer to bringing Breath by Breath to life through publication. Grace and peace to you -Jonathan Williams



