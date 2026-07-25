My mother, Marilyn, is battling Stage IV Cancer

My mother, Marilyn Guasis, is currently battling Stage 4 breast cancer, and I am humbly knocking on your kind hearts for help. She came from a province in the Philippines and moved to Manila at the young age of 12 to work and survive the hardships of life. Out of extreme poverty, she learned to live with very little. There were times when her meals were only rice with salt and oil. When she was able to save a little, she would occasionally buy dried fish just to have something to eat with rice. To survive and save money, she even reused cooking oil multiple times—something she never wanted, but had to do because of poverty. Life has been extremely difficult for her, and now, we believe her body is paying the price of years of sacrifice and hardship. Recently, she has been experiencing severe headaches, vomiting, and extreme weakness. After finally getting medical attention, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. Unfortunately, it was discovered late because she kept her illness hidden from us, her family. She did not want to become a burden. That is how selfless and loving our mother is—she always puts her family before herself. She is the heart of our family, always prioritizing our needs over her own. Like many mothers in the world, she has sacrificed everything just to give her children a better life. I know many of you also have mothers who have done the same—who worked hard, endured pain, and gave everything for their children. This is the kind of love my mother has always shown us. My name is Dan Mark Guasis, the son of Marilyn Guasis. Today, I am humbly asking for your help as my mother fights for her life against this devastating illness. I am knocking on your generous hearts—any financial support or even prayers will mean the world to us. As her son, I promise to do everything I can to extend her life and give her a fighting chance. I still believe that there are kind and compassionate people in this world. I pray that this message reaches hearts willing to help. With deep humility, I am sincerely asking: Please help my mother. Please help save her life. Thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts.