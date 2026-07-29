BREAST CANCER PATIENT BEGS FOR HELP FOR HENRY SD

PLEASE HELP ME SAVE MY SERVICE DOG, HENRY. HE AND I WERE BOTH ATTACKED BY TWO PIT BULLS DURING OUR NIGHTLY WALK. I AM NOT REQUESTING HELP FOR MYSELF. I HAVE NOT WORKED IN A YEAR WHILE BATTLING TRIPLE NEGATIVE GRADE 3 AGGRESSIVE BREAST CANCER. I CURRENTLY HAVE A 50% SURVIVAL RATE AND HENRY IS WHAT KEEPS ME GOING DAILY. I'VE EXHAUSTED ALL MY SAVINGS ON CANCER TREATMENTS AND ON THIS VET BILL. WHAT IM REQUESTING IS WHAT I CAN'T COME UP WITH. PLEASE HELP SAVE MY SERVICE DOG HENRY.





NOKOVET

JEROMME, IL 62570

Phone: 701-484-1785





Veterinary Emergency Treatment Estimate – Service Dog Trauma Case

### Case Overview

* **Patient:** Shih Tzu Service Dog

* **Incident:** Attacked by two pit bulls

* **Condition Upon Intake:** Severe trauma including fractured jaw, brain swelling, dislocated hip, extensive puncture wounds/lacerations exceeding 100 bite injuries, severe pain, blood loss, and emergency stabilization needs.

### Itemized Estimated Costs

* **Emergency Trauma Examination & Intake:** $325.00

* **Critical Care Stabilization / IV Fluids:** $650.00

* **Emergency Pain Management & Medications:** $525.00

* **Sedation & Surgical Anesthesia:** $850.00

* **Full Body X-Rays & Diagnostic Imaging:** $1,150.00

* **Neurological Evaluation & Brain Swelling Monitoring:** $1,200.00

* **Jaw Fracture Surgical Repair:** $4,850.00

* **Hip Reduction / Orthopedic Treatment:** $2,750.00

* **Extensive Wound Cleaning, Drainage & Suturing (100+ Bite Wounds):** $4,200.00

* **Antibiotics & Infection Prevention Treatment:** $575.00

* **Intensive Care Monitoring & Nursing:** $1,850.00

* **4-Night Emergency Veterinary Hospital Stay:** $3,400.00

* **Follow-Up Evaluations & Rehabilitation:** $950.00

**TOTAL ESTIMATED COST:** $22,275.00

### Additional Notes

* Patient identified as a trained service dog requiring specialized handling and recovery support.

* Estimate reflects emergency trauma treatment, surgical intervention, intensive monitoring, and hospitalization.

* Additional rehabilitation, neurological treatment, mobility therapy, or permanent disability accommodations

may increase final charges.





Any help will be much appreciated