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Breaking the yoke

Goal$1,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bylawrence van sertima

Fundraiser funds will be received by lawrence van sertima

Breaking the yoke

The goal : is to start a 501(c) that will operate in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.


MINISTRY FOUNDATIONAL MANIFESTO & STRATEGIC VISION

Preamble: The Call to Light

We are established on the absolute truth that every human being is created in the image of God, possessing inherent dignity and worth. In a world ravaged by the darkness of sexual exploitation and the commodification of human life, we are called to be a beacon of redemption and truth. Our purpose transcends social work; it is a spiritual and moral crusade to reclaim lives and transform destinies through the transformative power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

We stand on the prophetic promise of Jeremiah 30:8–9:

“‘And it shall come to pass in that day,’ declares the Lord of hosts, ‘that I will break his yoke from off your neck, and I will burst your bonds, and foreigners shall no more enslave them. But they shall serve the Lord their God and David their king, whom I will raise for them.’”

Article I: The Ingathering — Rescue and Restoration

The first pillar of our mission is the aggressive intervention in the spaces of exploitation. We believe in going directly into the dark corners of the sex tourism industry—the bars, the massage parlors, and the clandestine networks—to pull women out of the cycle of abuse. This requires not only courage but a meticulous and strategic approach to ensure the physical safety of both the victims and our operators.

Upon rescue, our immediate focus transitions to holistic restoration. We recognize that the trauma inflicted upon these women runs deep, affecting the mind, body, and spirit. Therefore, our shelters are not merely holding facilities, but sanctuaries of healing. We provide comprehensive aftercare that includes medical attention, biblical counseling tailored to severe trauma, and a safe, loving environment where they can begin to heal from the profound wounds of their past.

Article II: The Foundation — Rigorous Spiritual Formation

We firmly believe that true and lasting transformation is impossible without a deep, foundational encounter with God. Unlike secular rehabilitation programs that rely solely on behavioral modification, our ministry is unapologetically centered on the Gospel. We provide rigorous, immersive biblical teaching right from the moment of intake.

Our spiritual training curriculum includes intensive discipleship classes, scripture memorization, daily prayer, and active participation in theological discussions. We teach the whole counsel of God, focusing on the themes of grace, redemption, identity in Christ, and the believer's authority. This robust spiritual diet is designed to dismantle lies of worthlessness and replace them with the unshakable truth of the Gospel. We do not apologize for the offense of the Cross, but rather present it as the ultimate source of healing and reconciliation with the Creator.

Article III: The Empowerment — Vocational Excellence

While spiritual formation is paramount, we also recognize the need to equip these women for a sustainable future. Economic vulnerability is one of the primary drivers of sexual exploitation, and to prevent returns to exploitation, we must provide viable economic alternatives.

Our vocational training programs are of the highest standard. We offer rigorous training in fields such as culinary arts, cosmetology, advanced tailoring, and technology. Furthermore, for those who show entrepreneurial promise, we provide business development training. We help these women draft business plans, understand financial literacy, and secure micro-grants to launch their own enterprises. Our goal is to transform them from victims into business owners and leaders in their communities.

Article IV: The Multiplication — Indigenous Leadership and Global Evangelism

The ultimate vision of our ministry is not containment, but multiplication. We are not building an isolated sanctuary; we are equipping and sending out an army of missionaries. As these women are healed, discipled, and empowered, they become the primary facilitators of our mission, serving as the most effective messengers of the Gospel to those still trapped in the life they left behind.

Graduates who possess the heart and calling for ministry will transition into formal missionary positions. We will branch out into new territories by positioning these leaders at the forefront of our expansion. They will actively facilitate the intake process, using their shared experiences to build trust, provide immediate comfort, and mentor newly rescued individuals who have suffered severe abuse.

Our replication strategy relies entirely on these indigenous missionary teams to plant self-sustaining, local chapters across at least four other nations in Southeast Asia and beyond. By leading the intake, discipleship, and vocational empowerment of the next generation of survivors, they ensure that the light of Christ and the work of restoration continue to spread exponentially.

Conclusion: The Vision Statement

To rescue the oppressed through strategic intervention; to heal the brokenhearted through comprehensive, Gospel-centered aftercare; to empower survivors through rigorous vocational and entrepreneurial excellence; and to multiply the Kingdom of God by establishing our graduates as active missionaries who facilitate intake, mentor the abused, and replicate this mission across the nations.


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