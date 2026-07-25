Bread Not Stones Part II

We have had some off-line donations of which we are immensely grateful! We have adjusted our campaign goal to reflect it. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU.





If you would, please share this link with those you know that are interested in the preservation of Tradition and Holy Mother Church and ask them to share as well. Charlotte represents more than just one single diocese, or one single community. It is Ground Zero.





Please also pray for us as we have a few final B-roll filming to complete and the overwhelming task of editing, which is currently happening. That the all be completed and timed perfectly for the glory of God, His Church and the message will soften hearts, open minds, bridge what may be broken and inspire what is for the good of souls.

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The Saga of the Charlotte Dioceses’ War on the Traditional Liturgy Continues in this follow-up to last year's film. But we need your help to complete the film.

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The documentary film Bread Not Stones, covering the Latin Mass situation in Charlotte, has more than 40,000 views since it was released only a few weeks ago. It has been featured on Catholic media channels world wide.

The new film will capture and document these historic and tragic moments in the history of the Diocese of Charlotte. The devastating impacts of Bishop Martin's decision must be documented.

This project will not happen without your support. Please consider a financial gift according to your means. Your donation will help the filmmakers produce Part II. All funding goes directly to the film studio for this project.