Bread and Water

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testimony is incredible! After years of alcohol and drug use, he was saved by our Lord Jesus Christ, and now gives back to the community, as he once was homeless. David uses his van to serve homeless women. As he has shared with me, women have it very hard when they are homeless. They are dealing with so many more issues than men. David goes out of his way to give whatever assistance and comfort to women in our homeless community. David has been using his own truck for many years and has invested $7000 in his van for repairs. At this point, it doesn’t make sense to invest more as it continues to have issues, so we would like to raise money for a new van for him. Not brand new just something that will accommodate his service in the name of Jesus Christ.





Please give to our efforts to get David a used van so he can continue to serve women in our homeless community. Anything that you can give is appreciated. God bless you.🙏✝️🕊️