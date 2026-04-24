Brazil Mission Trip

Hello, my name is Melea and I am very excited and blessed to be serving in Brazil this November! We will be spending most of our time serving with one or two churches in eastern Brazil, providing medical care, prayer, home visits, and hosting a children’s ministry for the community. Our goal is to revive hope and restore faith in the hearts of the people we serve, while also fulfilling what physical needs we can. If you feel led to donate, feel free to use this faith-based platform or reach out to me if you know me personally! Please keep my team in your prayers as we prepare for this next journey.