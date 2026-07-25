Benefit Fund for Brayden & Kristynn

We as friends have been heartbroken at the news of Caleb Miller's passing following a tragic ATV accident. Caleb was living his best life on Saturday with his family, brother and business partner, enjoying every minute of adventure, when the ATV he was on turned over and pinned Caleb to his death. Caleb died doing what he loved to do, spending time with his favorite people.





We mourn the loss for Caleb's wife, Mandi, and their two young children, Brayden and Kristynn. Any funds donated here have been set up to transfer to a benefit account that has been set up in the children's names at Classic Bank.





Thank you for praying, thank you for caring.





-Friends of Caleb & Mandi Miller