Brave White Books Fundraising Campaign

Launched on June 10, 2025, following the founder's termination from his former career over his effective, peaceful activism that went viral nationwide (and later viral worldwide, with subsequent action), BraveWhiteBooks.com has becoming a growing and leading seller of suppressed books. With presence on AbeBooks and eBay, and direct sales handled through our own website, we've fulfilled over 5,000 orders in our first year.





Why our unique books should matter to you :





Not every book reaches the shelves of most-popular bookstores like Barnes & Noble, or the warehouses like those belonging to Amazon. An increasing number of books not only never make it that far, but are deliberately being withdrawn from public conscience, excluded from the marketplace altogether, disallowed from influencing the status quo; with authors oftentimes negatively affected for having ever dared to publish their work.





But important, timeless truths need to see the day of light again. That's where we come in. We've been bringing back into print books that have been out-of-print for years, sometimes decades and even centuries. It's our duty to ensure a well-informed public exists, to better defend and uphold our values in society, and mitigate any threats to our awareness of truths that impact families, communities, and especially national health.





Here's how you can support us :





While we are a thriving profitable business already, with your financial support, we can better compensate our team members and rapidly bring more important works to the forefront of society again, that are being removed at an alarming rate. It is our mission to make important works not only widely available again, but affordable for all. With your help, we'll keep delivering countless truths to people who appreciate what we are doing.





Follow us on our social media accounts :





https://www.gab.com/bravewhitebooks

https://www.t.me/bravewhitebooks

https://www.x.com/bravewhitebooks