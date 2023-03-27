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Brantley Phillips Medical Needs

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byConnor Phillips

Brantley Phillips Medical Needs

My name is Ashley and I am Connor’s cousin(Brantley’s dad) With his and Sam’s blessing I started this to help them out.


The message below is from Brantley’s sweet and strong parents. Please donate if you can but more than anything pray! We want to keep Brantley’s parents from having to deal with the stress of providing financially and rising medical costs and to only focus on being there with their boy.


Hi everyone. As some of you may know, our sweet boy Brantley underwent three open-heart surgeries at just 4 months old. He has been through more than any little one should ever have to endure, and he continues to amaze us with his strength.


Early July 2026, Brantley had been experiencing some episodes of passing out, so Connor and I brought him in to be evaluated for possible seizure activity. Unfortunately, we learned that Brantley was experiencing additional heart complications.


Now a couple weeks later, we also discovered that he now has a brain bleed. We were life flighted from our home town to Standford. We are unsure of the cause of the brain bleed. Brantley is having right sided weakness and difficulty speaking. He has a drain placed to help with pressures in his head and with the blood release. 


Our hearts are absolutely broken, and we are taking things one day at a time. With Connor and I at Brantley’s side, we are asking for something that means more to us than we could ever put into words: please keep Brantley in your thoughts and prayers. Please send him all the positive, healing energy you can as he continues to fight.


Every prayer, kind thought, message, and bit of support means so much to our family during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving our sweet boy and keeping him in your hearts. ❤️🙏🏻

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