Brandon’s Multiple Sclerosis

My My name is Brandon, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but also with hope.

Three years ago, my life changed forever when I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). What started as concerning symptoms quickly became a whirlwind of doctor visits, tests, and life-altering realities. Since that diagnosis, I’ve faced eight retinal detachments — each one requiring emergency procedures and surgeries that have threatened my vision and added layers of fear and uncertainty. On top of the MS, I was also diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which causes constant pressure and pain in my spine.

Every day brings chronic pain that makes even simple tasks exhausting. Some mornings I wake up and wonder how I’ll get through the day. The fatigue, mobility challenges, muscle spasms, and nerve pain are relentless. The stress of managing this condition while trying to maintain any sense of normalcy has been overwhelming. Medical appointments, treatments, medications, and unexpected complications have piled up, creating a mountain of bills that feels impossible to climb alone.

I’ve always tried to stay strong and push forward, but the financial strain of living with multiple serious health conditions has become too much. Between specialized MS therapies, eye surgeries and follow-up care, pain management, physical therapy, and everyday living expenses, the costs keep growing. Insurance doesn’t cover everything, and I’ve exhausted many of the resources I had.

I’m sharing my story today because I need your help. Any donation — no matter the size — will go directly toward my mounting medical expenses, treatments, and the support I need to keep fighting. Your contribution will ease the constant worry about how I’ll afford the care that keeps me going. Even a small amount adds up when many people come together.

If you can’t donate right now, I completely understand — just sharing my story or sending a kind word of encouragement means more than you know. Your support reminds me I’m not alone in this battle.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this. With your kindness and generosity, I can focus more on healing and less on the financial fear that comes with chronic illness.

With gratitude,

Brandon

name is Brandon, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but also with hope.

Three years ago, my life changed forever when I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). What started as concerning symptoms quickly became a whirlwind of doctor visits, tests, and life-altering realities. Since that diagnosis, I’ve faced eight retinal detachments — each one requiring emergency procedures and surgeries that have threatened my vision and added layers of fear and uncertainty. On top of the MS, I was also diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which causes constant pressure and pain in my spine.

Every day brings chronic pain that makes even simple tasks exhausting. Some mornings I wake up and wonder how I’ll get through the day. The fatigue, mobility challenges, muscle spasms, and nerve pain are relentless. The stress of managing this condition while trying to maintain any sense of normalcy has been overwhelming. Medical appointments, treatments, medications, and unexpected complications have piled up, creating a mountain of bills that feels impossible to climb alone.

I’ve always tried to stay strong and push forward, but the financial strain of living with multiple serious health conditions has become too much. Between specialized MS therapies, eye surgeries and follow-up care, pain management, physical therapy, and everyday living expenses, the costs keep growing. Insurance doesn’t cover everything, and I’ve exhausted many of the resources I had.

I’m sharing my story today because I need your help. Any donation — no matter the size — will go directly toward my mounting medical expenses, treatments, and the support I need to keep fighting. Your contribution will ease the constant worry about how I’ll afford the care that keeps me going. Even a small amount adds up when many people come together.

If you can’t donate right now, I completely understand — just sharing my story or sending a kind word of encouragement means more than you know. Your support reminds me I’m not alone in this battle.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this. With your kindness and generosity, I can focus more on healing and less on the financial fear that comes with chronic illness.

With gratitude,

Brandon



