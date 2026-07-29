GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Brandon's Mazatlán Missions Trip

Goal$1,600 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byBrandon Swain

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brandon Swain

Brandon's Mazatlán Missions Trip

I am excited to share that I have the opportunity to travel to Mazatlán, Mexico, with Five39 Church on a mission trip partnering with Shoulder to Shoulder Mexico (STS Mexico).


STS Mexico exists to serve, equip, and empower local pastors and churches throughout Mexico, helping build healthy pastors and thriving churches in their communities. Through mission teams, STS works alongside local churches to meet practical needs, share the love of Christ, and strengthen long-term ministry efforts.


During this trip, our team will serve local churches and communities through various ministry opportunities that may include community outreach, children's programs, evangelism, construction projects, and other hands-on service opportunities designed to support the work that God is already doing through local churches in Mazatlán.


This is an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus, build relationships, encourage local believers, and share God's love in tangible ways. I am praying that God will use this experience to impact not only the people we serve but also my own faith and perspective.


To make this trip possible, I need to raise $1,600 to cover transportation, lodging, meals, and other trip-related costs.


Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me? There are two ways you can help:


  1. Pray for our team, the churches we will serve, and the people we will meet in Mazatlán.
  2. Consider making a financial contribution toward my fundraising goal of $1,300.


No gift is too small, and every contribution helps make this mission possible. Most importantly, your partnership allows us to support and encourage local churches as they continue sharing the hope of Christ in their communities.


Thank you for considering being part of this journey with me. I am grateful for your support, prayers, and encouragement. I look forward to sharing stories of what God does through this trip.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve