Brandon's Mazatlán Missions Trip

I am excited to share that I have the opportunity to travel to Mazatlán, Mexico, with Five39 Church on a mission trip partnering with Shoulder to Shoulder Mexico (STS Mexico).





STS Mexico exists to serve, equip, and empower local pastors and churches throughout Mexico, helping build healthy pastors and thriving churches in their communities. Through mission teams, STS works alongside local churches to meet practical needs, share the love of Christ, and strengthen long-term ministry efforts.





During this trip, our team will serve local churches and communities through various ministry opportunities that may include community outreach, children's programs, evangelism, construction projects, and other hands-on service opportunities designed to support the work that God is already doing through local churches in Mazatlán.





This is an opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus, build relationships, encourage local believers, and share God's love in tangible ways. I am praying that God will use this experience to impact not only the people we serve but also my own faith and perspective.





To make this trip possible, I need to raise $1,600 to cover transportation, lodging, meals, and other trip-related costs.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me? There are two ways you can help:





Pray for our team, the churches we will serve, and the people we will meet in Mazatlán. Consider making a financial contribution toward my fundraising goal of $1,300.





No gift is too small, and every contribution helps make this mission possible. Most importantly, your partnership allows us to support and encourage local churches as they continue sharing the hope of Christ in their communities.





Thank you for considering being part of this journey with me. I am grateful for your support, prayers, and encouragement. I look forward to sharing stories of what God does through this trip.