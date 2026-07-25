Brandon Godfrey's Recovery Fundraiser

For those who aren't aware, our dear friend Brandon Godfrey has recently been hospitalized and released after an unfortunate violent event on June 2nd. His recovery has been incredible and he is in great condition given the circumstances, but he has suffered 3 gunshot wounds and he is still in the process of recovering after one of the bullets shattered his Femur right below his hip causing him ongoing mobility issues and another caused immense damage to his digestive tract and abdomen. These injuries have caused an incredible amount of pain and have kept him out of work while medical bills continue to pile up. Please consider donating to help him recover comfortably 🙏