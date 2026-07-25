Support Brandan Koschel and his Family

In light of today's news, we have started a GiveSendGo to support Brandan and his family in these stressful times. In his absence his family appreciate any and all support.

Brandan’s Appeal judgement was today (31/3/2026). His sentence was 10 months imprisonment, 6 months non-parole. He will be eligible for parole in July. We appreciate all your support and assistance during this time and are obviously still coming to terms with his sentence. This has been extremely difficult on his family and loved ones and in particular his daughter. Brandan has been very isolated in prison and we have had minimal contact with him, he has not spoken to his daughter at all.

Thank you so much for standing by us while we fought for Brandan. We are extremely grateful for all your support

All funds will be received by Brandan's partner Shelby directly to be distributed to his daughter and family and pay his rent and other amenities whilst incarcerated.

