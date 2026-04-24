Can BrainShieldingStore Help You Be Smarter?

If you find BrainShieldingStore.com innovative and helpful, please make a generous donation to help fund Ed Harding's months-long 2023 effort to upgrade BrainShieldingStore.com and offer multiple brain shielding options that can help some victims of covert CIA MKUltra mind control technology defend their brain against brain-disabling and/or brain manipulating hi-tech mind control energy waves (including electronic, electromagnetic, sound/infrasound/ultrasound, and/or vibrational energy waves). Generous donations can speed up how quickly Ed can list, describe, and promote additional helpful brain shielding technology products and explain how Ed's evolving brain shielding theory explains how these products can help shield your brain and body.

BrainShieldingStore.com allows some people to shield, defend, and try to maintain their brainpower if they are zapped by covert CIA mind control technology, which has been in use since 1963, according to StopRHIC-EDOM.com. BrainShieldingStore.com can improve brainpower for some people at least some of the time by shielding and defending against and reducing the disabling and/or manipulative effects of covert CIA MKUltra mind control technology.

Caveat: I am presenting brain shielding THEORY. This includes new ideas for a small and growing EMF shielding niche market and I am NOT offering product guarantees or trying to market to skeptics or mind control technology deniers. It should help at least some people, but if your brain is not negatively impacted from any electronic / magnetic / sound / infrasound / ultrasound / vibrational energy waves, then this brain shielding technology will NOT help you.

Want more info before you donate? Here's the BASIC INFO.

Some people have discovered for themselves that EMF shielding can at least sometimes improve their brainpower. If you have made the initially surprising discovery that EMF shielding can at least sometimes improve your brainpower, then this discovery opens up some helpful possibilities, like using EMF shielding to improve your brainpower, possibly your focus, your productivity, and/or your alertness, and possibly sleeping more comfortably and soundly at night.

BrainShielding.com and BrainShieldingStore.com are helping some people (including those who label themselves as having EHS or electromagnetic hypersensitivity and/or TIs or targeted individuals) improve their brainpower at least some of the time. It is written by an experienced survivor of disabling covert US CIA mind control technology, initially developed by the CIA's Project MKUltra mind control research started way back in 1953, 70 years ago. (Ed was an NSA GS-15's son born in 1963 and Ed initially got zapped in a covert US intelligence community conflict.)

If you find this info helpful and want to see it updated ASAP, please consider making a very helpful donation to these websites.

Ed learned the hard way how to shield cost effectively and time effectively against brain disabling covert mind control technology. Now YOU can learn this valuable 21st century skill of EMF shielding your brain the EASY WAY, saving yourself hundreds of hours of learning time, and getting the best EMF shielding you can gradually afford with your EMF shielding budget. In contrast to the ignorant, you can read "5 Quick Free EMF Brain Shielding Tests" at BrainShielding.com and quickly test to see if EMF hand shielding and other basic EMF shielding tests (like trying aluminum foil) can help you.

If you find this information helpful, please make a donation to help Ed Harding provide helpful brain shielding information at BrainShielding.com and BrainShieldingStore.com. Thanks.

Want even more info before you donate? Here's the ADVANCED INFO.

BrainShieldingStore.com offers some very helpful products at BrainShieldingStore.com/best.html. If you are ever zapped by covert CIA mind control technology, these smart brain shielding choices can help you improve your brainpower at least some of the time. (Caveat. Mind control energy waves are spread by electronic energy waves, electromagnetic energy waves, sound/infrasound/ultrasound waves, and vibration waves, so cumulative brain shielding should ideally shield someone from all 4 mind control energy wave pathways for maximum effectiveness.)

Ed Harding learned this the hard, time-intensive way from 2005-2023, so that you can learn this the EASY FAST COST-EFFECTIVE way.

Please make a generous donation to help fund Ed's research, documentation, and product listings. It has been 60 LONG YEARS since the CIA invented RHIC-EDOM around 1963 and then other forms of mostly secret or covert brain hypnotizing, brain disabling, and/or brain manipulating mind control technology. Please make an extremely helpful donation to help brain shielding researcher and anti-mind control advocate Ed Harding research, list, and promote brain shielding technology and help catalyze at least some people's ability to defend, shield, and /or improve their own brainpower, thinking, and productivity.

KEYWORDS: Human rights. Nonviolence. Brain, brainpower, smart, intelligent. Websites. Privacy. Stopping mind reading. Stopping mind control, CIA, NSA, MKUltra, COINTELPRO. Stopping brain disabling technologies, including RHIC-EDOM. RHIC: Radio-Hypnotic Intra Cerebral Control, EDOM: Electronic Dissolution Of Memory. Brain Shielding. EMF shielding info for targeted individuals. Brain shielding. EMF/RF/EMI/MW/microwave / electromagnetic waves / sound/sonic/ultrasonic/ ultrasound/infrasonic/ infrasound waves / vibrations/vibes mind control energy waves. 5-HTP. Social change, reform, stopping political persecution. Satyagraha. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. (Not zombification, mind control, and the pursuit of enemies.)

KEYWORDS for Ed Harding: Green, countercultural, college degree in Empowerment: Personal Growth and Social Change. Likes folk music and YouTube. Previously into the counterculture, health food, vegetarianism, co-operative/communal living, activism, and social change protests.