Brainrot Revenge — TCG with Scripture at its core

✝️Mission Statement:

🧠Brainrot Revenge is more than a trading card game — it’s a mission to put scripture in front of teens through something they already love.

❓Why It Matters:

🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒Teens already play TCGs — this bridges faith and fun. Rare chase cards feature scripture verses. Outreach decks for youth groups and events.

💱How Donations Help:

-Printing prototype decks.

-Funding outreach events.

-Building a faith‑driven creative community.

⚔️Call to Action:

Support the mission. Every donation helps us bring Brainrot Revenge to life!





(Disclaimer: all images shown are presumed to be intellectual property. Unauthorized distribution may lead to litigation efforts on behalf of the creator. All images, graphics, concepts, and names are the sole property of EVANWINS, LLC. Thank you in advance for your compliance and understanding!)





Some images shown are in Mandarin & Kanji to help spread the message of Christ's love to the continent of Asia. English version exists as well!