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Sponsor Education for Children in Ghana

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byReik Annan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nonprofit

Sponsor Education for Children in Ghana

Summary

Brainpower Development Centre (BDC) LBG is making a difference by helping children and their families get access to free education and healthcare.

Challenge

Due to a lack of proper health care, insufficient finances, and teenage pregnancy, many children in Ghana do not have the opportunity to complete their education. Up to 26.9% of children aged 5–17 in the Western Region alone are involved in economic activity, with 20.5% involved in child labor and almost one in every eight children (13.5%) in the form of hazardous labor. The lure of earning their own money is a common reason why children’s education is disrupted by child labor. Teenage pregnancy affects the schooling of girls, and when it results from sexual exploitation, most girls drop out of school to look after their babies and learn a trade to support their families. (Source: Child Protection Baseline Research Report, 2014). This continues the vicious cycle of impoverished communities that lack the knowledge and resources to build a brighter future.

Solution 

Brainpower Development Centre LBG (BDC) identifies at-risk children in need by offering them quality education and healthcare sponsorship in one of our partner schools and supporting them in pursuing a career to make a good living. BDC is committed to providing community awareness and education related to drug and substance abuse, HIV and AIDS, malaria, and the risks associated with teenage pregnancy. By giving all of our sponsored children free health care, we can prevent them from getting serious illnesses that lead to school absences and provide them with treatment when they do become ill. Partnering with local schools and hospitals we hope to develop strong, healthy communities and empower children to escape the cycle of poverty.

Long-Term Impact

By sponsoring orphaned or underprivileged children and providing them with access to education and healthcare, we are investing in the future of Ghana. Healthy, educated individuals contribute to the overall well-being of their communities and lead to the development of the country. By focusing on healthcare and education, we hope to end the cycle of poverty for these children and provide them with a brighter future.

Use of Funds

With the said amount of 5000 GHS, we can support 50 children with both education and healthcare. The cost of each child is 360 US dollars, which covers the following: school fees, lunch, uniform, exam fees, extra classes, text and exercise books, as well as health insurance for one year.


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